RCMP say the tractor involved in a fatal crash on Saskatchewan’s Highway 16 on Monday morning was rear-ended by the semi.

Both the tractor and the semi were travelling westbound on the highway, between Saskatoon and Langham, at the time of the crash, police said in a news release. The semi rear-ended the tractor.

A woman on the tractor, 55-year-old Bettina Schuurmans, died in the crash. Her husband Henk, also 55, was taken to Royal University Hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson for Medavie Health Services said. He was stabilized before noon Monday.

The couple, from Elmira, Ont., was touring the country, promoting Canada’s dairy industry.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash, Medavie’s spokesperson said.

RCMP are still investigating.