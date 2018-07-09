

CTV Saskatoon





A woman killed after a semi collided with a tractor on Saskatchewan’s Highway 16 was touring the country with her husband, promoting Canada’s dairy industry.

The couple, Bettina and Henk Schuurmans, were in the tractor when it collided with the semi between Saskatoon and Langham on Monday morning. Bettina died in the crash. Henk was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but he’s since been stabilized, according to a spokesperson with Medavie Health Services.

Family of the husband and wife has been notified, according to SaskMilk, which confirmed the couple’s identity to CTV News.

The two, who were both 55, were from Elmira, Ont.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash, Medavie’s spokesperson said.

Northbound lanes of the highway were still closed as of noon Monday.