Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers

Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.

"It is with great deepest regret that we find ourselves having to cancel," a message posted on the "Life is a Highway" singer's X account said.

"Being union members, we cannot in good faith cross the picket line."

The City of Prince Albert's inside workers have been on strike since mid-September.

The EA Rawlinson Centre where Cochrane was set to perform on Friday is a city-owned facility, typically staffed by members of CUPE 882, the bargaining unit on strike.

In a statement, Prince Albert's corporate services director said while the city respects Cochrane's decision, it is "deeply disappointing."

“Unfortunately, the patrons of the Rawlinson Centre will not be able to enjoy the show because the local union executive wants more.”

The city said refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased tickets to the sold-out show.

Cochrane said he hopes to return to the city soon.

"We will find a make-up date and look forward to being back in Prince Albert," Cochrane said.

