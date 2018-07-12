

CTV Saskatoon





A WestJet airplane en route to Saskatoon from Calgary was forced to turn back Thursday afternoon.

According to the airline, the WestJet Encore plane returned to Calgary International Airport after sustaining tire damage.

It landed safely, but wasn’t able to taxi to the gate, so the 78 passengers were taken to the terminal on a bus before they got on another plane bound for Saskatoon.

--- based on a report from CTV Calgary