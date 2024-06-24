Three teens, 15 to 17, charged after bear spray used inside Saskatoon bus

Three teen boys are facing assault and mischief charges after a load of bus passengers were hit with bear spray on public transit on Friday.

Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Fairmont and Fairlight Drive just after 8 p.m. on Friday with reports of bear spray being used in a bus, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The suspects had fled and the passengers were recuperating outside the bus by the time police arrived. Officers got a description of the suspect from the passengers, who all declined to see a paramedic.

Officers later found the suspects in an alley in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive, and all three were soon arrested.

The boys, two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old, face charges for five counts of assault, mischief over $5,000 and administering bear spray.