    Three arrested after man found covered in blood in Saskatoon

    Saskatoon police
    Saskatoon police arrested three suspects after a man was seriously injured early Friday morning.

    At around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person walking outside in the 200 block of Avenue L North, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Upon arrival, police found the man covered in blood. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Later, police found evidence inside a home in the same block leading to the arrest of three suspects at the scene.

    Police's serious assault unit is investigating the incident.

