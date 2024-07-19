Three arrested after man found covered in blood in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police arrested three suspects after a man was seriously injured early Friday morning.

At around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person walking outside in the 200 block of Avenue L North, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Upon arrival, police found the man covered in blood. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Later, police found evidence inside a home in the same block leading to the arrest of three suspects at the scene.

Police's serious assault unit is investigating the incident.