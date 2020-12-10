SASKATOON -- Twenty-five Saskatchewan health-care organizations are asking young adults to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As health-care providers we are very concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our province,” said Dr. Myles Deutscher, president of the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians, in a news release.

“We wanted to target our younger patients because of the increase in cases we have seen in this demographic. Increased COVID cases puts a burden on all areas of the health-care system, which translates into a higher burden of illness for both COVID and non-COVID illnesses.”

The groups are running an online ad campaign together.

“10 out of 10 healthcare professionals agree: THIS SUCKS,” says a message at WeAreSickOfThisToo.ca.

“We got into healthcare to help people, and some days, especially lately, it feels like an uphill battle. But we just want to say THANK YOU. We know you’re tired. We are, too. But, please, hang in there. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your bubble small. Stay home as much as possible. Keep following the guidelines.”

Shayan Shirazi, president of the Student Medical Society of Saskatchewan, said that the last nine months have been tough for young adults.

“We have never lived through a pandemic in our adult lives before and losing our regular activities and social lives has been challenging. As young adults, we primarily use social media to communicate, so it is nice to have a reminder of what we need to be doing to keep everyone safe on channels that we actually use.”