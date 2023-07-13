This hidden Saskatchewan gem is a quirky oasis of history and fun
Just a few minutes drive from Davidson, about halfway between Saskatoon and Regina, there’s a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.
Kinder Surprises Antiques is the largest of its kind in Saskatchewan. Owner Erin Kinder told CTV News she first opened in 2014, and like a frontier town, it’s grown and grown.
“Every year we’ve added extra buildings. Historic buildings we’ve relocated to our property six kilometres east of Davidson. Now we’ve made a mini Main Street,” she said.
Part museum, part antique shop, Kinder Surprises has artifacts of prairie life and beyond.
"I just started buying cool things and found out that other people also liked cool things, but they loved coming to have everything curated and organized and have choices for them."
Erin Kinder is shown at Kinder Surprises Antiques near Davidson. (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
Kinder left Davidson, and spent her young adult life in college in Ontario, then went on the road to live in New Zealand later ending up in what she calls a "corporate job." Then she made a change.
“I just wanted a little more passion in my life and a more creative outlook on work. And yeah. I started collecting, building. In 2020 when people were buying crazy things. I bought this one-room school.”
Kinder Surprise Antiques has grown over the years to include history-rich buildings relocated from other areas. (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
Besides the antiques, the buildings they’re stored in are historic artifacts. The schoolhouse was built in 1927, and there's a church built while Saskatchewan was still part of the North-Western Territory.
Kinder says the name of her businesses isn't just a play on the popular candy, it's a philosophy.
“A little bit quirky, and that’s what Kinder Surprise is all about. It is not your everyday antique store. It’s just a little bit unexpected in the most peculiar and fun way," Kinder said.
Kinder realizes many people make the stop just to soak everything in, so she's experimenting with hosting events.
"We've got some pride nights coming up and we've had some ladies nights. Yeah, we're just doing lots of fun things and just really welcoming to everyone to come visit — we're pet friendly so you can bring your dog."
Erin Kinder says she doesn't have to hunt as much for her unique items now as people come to her with treasured heirlooms in need of a good home. (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
The guest list for one event she has in mind may extend into the supernatural realm.
"We're hoping to do kind of a few spirit nights like around Halloween, you know, like wake the ghosts up and maybe have a few drinks," she laughed.
And despite the rustic setting she's cultivated, she said getting there is easy.
"Sometimes people are worried that it's going to be gravel (roads) or something like that. They're like 'Oh, my God, it's paved!'"
--With files from Noah Rishaug, Rory MacLean and Josh Lynn
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Regina
-
'I've not seen it this dry before': Farmers in southwestern Sask. experiencing generational drought
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Regina house fire that claimed one life deemed accidental
A residential fire in Regina last Sunday that involved two homes and left one person dead and another injured was unintentional, fire marshal Randy Ryba said on Thursday.
-
'The incident': More focus on direct management needed after Experience Regina rebrand, independent review finds
An independent review has found that no changes of employment at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required following the controversial "Experience Regina" rebrand.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman’s home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
'I can't afford food': Thousands of Calgarians seek help at produce giveaway
Thursday brought with it proof thousands of Calgarians are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a housing crisis and high interest rates.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator fines Calgary company for building pipelines without a licence
The provincial government's regulator for the oil and gas industry has fined a Calgary company it says built pipelines without acquiring proper licences first.
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
Edmonton
-
Fan convinced 'miracle,' good-luck charm will help Elks snap record CFL home losing skid
Edmonton Elks fan Guy Desrosiers believes a banner he created as a teenager in 1971 helped spur the CFL team into its 'dynasty' era filled with Grey Cup victories. He also believes twin 12-11 scores – one from '71 and another from last week's Elks defeat – is a sign a new dynasty will begin for the currently winless team.
-
Jackhammering at legislature grounds will end at 9 p.m. after complaints from residents: province
An Edmonton woman says construction noise from the legislature grounds has been keeping her up at night.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in central Edmonton death
A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 70-year-old man in central Edmonton last December.
Toronto
-
'A beacon of light': Husband of Leslieville shooting victim releases statement
The husband of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, the bystander killed by a stray bullet in a daytime shooting in Leslieville, has issued a statement to the public.
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Lanark County looking to curb speeding in villages, hamlets
The County of Lanark is asking residents to hit the brakes in an effort to curb speeding through its villages and hamlets.
Vancouver
-
'We are running out of time': Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing 69-year-old woman with dementia
Police issued an urgent appeal Thursday for information and assistance as they continue their search for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia in Coquitlam.
-
Vancouver’s weekend line-up: 7 events to check out
Halfway through July, Vancouver has a fully-stacked list of fun things happening over the weekend.
-
Officials not ruling out possibility that Mount Seymour wildfire was human-caused
An out-of-control wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver underscores the need to "be vigilant" in the region's green spaces, according to officials, who have not ruled out the possibility that it was human-caused.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
-
Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
Man furious after Quebec-issued death certificate not accepted because it's not in French
A Montreal area man is outraged after the Quebec government rejected his father's death certificate that was produced in English. It was the government that issued the certificate in the first place.
Vancouver Island
-
Another fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island claims life of 58-year-old
A 58-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided near Chemainus, marking the second fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island in as many days.
-
Four years after passage of law on abandoned boats, only two fines have been levied
The federal government has issued just two fines under a four-year-old law meant to prevent boat owners from leaving their vessels behind for someone else to clean up when they are shipwrecked or reach the end of their lifespan.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Atlantic
-
'It's validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister
The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.
-
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in Hamilton, Ont. air
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
-
Sudbury municipal workers agree to new deal with 3% wage hike
Greater Sudbury and the union representing more than 1,000 inside workers have agreed to a four-year contract.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Vehicle lands on its side following Highbury Avenue Crash
A vehicle has ended up on its side following a single vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont.
-
Dorchester Ont. residents happy to have their only grocery store back
People in Dorchester flocked to Foodland on Thursday after it opened its doors again after one year.
-
London, Ont. homeowners prepare as Bank of Canada raises interest rates
Many people who purchased homes in 2018 and 2019 are preparing for a big hit, as they approach renewal dates of mortgages that will see a jump of over double what they first signed up for.