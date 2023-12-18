Thieves use stolen front end loader in brazen robbery of Sask. credit union

A credit union in a southwestern Saskatchewan town is closed until further notice after a brazen group of thieves smashed into the building and stole an ATM early Sunday morning.

Cypress Credit Union in Burstall, located about 350 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon, says it’s working to assess the damage and repair the building.

According to a Facebook post from a local crime watch group, the thieves stole a front-end loader from a rural municipality compound around 4 a.m. on Sunday and used the machine to smash through the building to get to the ATM inside.

Photos from the post show a front-end loader surrounded by debris, and a discarded ATM machine that’s been pried open.

The entrance of the credit union is completely destroyed.

An RCMP spokesperson said the thieves fled the scene in a truck that was reported stolen from Leader on Dec. 16. The truck was recovered on Sunday about 20 kilometres east of Burstall.

None of the cash has been recovered, police said.