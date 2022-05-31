These 2 Saskatoon restaurants are among Canada's top 100 spots to eat

Two Saskatoon restaurants have cracked the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.

Primal, which aims to create "time honoured Italian food & handmade pasta using Saskatchewan heritage grains & whole animal butchery," was ranked 54th.

Hearth, boasting "unpretentious, thoughtful, ingredient forward prairie cooking," took 62nd.

This year's ranking saw a few changes to the rules. Judges were asked to simply vote for great food wherever they found it, rather than taking into account the complete dining experience.

Judges were also free to assess a restaurant's quality based on takeout.

Hearth Restaurant's snack board for 100. (Facebook/Hearth Restaurant)

