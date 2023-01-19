'There’s a lot of zeros': Saskatoon couple wins $500K on Lotto Max

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what needs to be accomplished in 2023 to keep the Liberal-NDP deal alive

As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, prepare for the start of the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?

During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London