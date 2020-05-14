SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says no exceptions will be given to the public health orders for ceremonies planned in First Nations.

The premier said at a news conference Wednesday that the provincial orders limiting gathering to no more than 10 people extends to those communities.

“Because the virus doesn’t care. The public health orders that are in place, they need to be followed for the health and safety of everyone.”

Some members of Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Natio claim a sacred Sun Dance ceremony was interrupted by RCMP on Sunday. Organizer Clay Sutherland told CTV the ceremony had the blessing from the First Nations chief and council, and physical distancing protocols were followed during the three-day ceremony. Chief and council members also took temperatures of anyone participating in the Sun Dance and officials limited the number of people allowed to participate, he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that government needs to work with Indigenous communities to figure out ways traditional customs and practices can continue amid public health restrictions.

“Indigenous community leaderships know that we need to be keeping people safe and we need to work with them to develop ways of continuing with important customs and practices for them in a way that abides by health recommendations,” Trudeau said in his daily update from Ottawa.

“I think that’s something for the leadership of the community to take on and we of course will be happy to work with them.”

In a news release the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) executive supported any First Nation community choosing to conduct traditional cultural ceremonies, while practicing safety through social distancing protocols.

“We will practice our traditional First Nations ceremonies as we see fit. Our FSIN executive are in full support of any First Nation community that chooses to participate or practice their traditional spiritual ways,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a news release.

“We don’t need anyone telling us we won’t be allowed to conduct ceremonies.”