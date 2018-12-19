

A Saskatoon band was joined on stage in Vancouver with one of the stars of Riverdale.

Reggae-rockers The Steadies welcomed KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit TV show, onstage to play guitar.

The actor, who has a passion for music, shared a video of the performance to his 12.4 million Instagram followers, calling The Steadies “funky.”

“Let’s do that again please lads,” he said in the post.