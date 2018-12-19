The Steadies jam with KJ Apa
Saskatoon band The Steadies jam with Riverdale star KJ Apa. (Instagram screenshot)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 12:17PM CST
A Saskatoon band was joined on stage in Vancouver with one of the stars of Riverdale.
Reggae-rockers The Steadies welcomed KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit TV show, onstage to play guitar.
The actor, who has a passion for music, shared a video of the performance to his 12.4 million Instagram followers, calling The Steadies “funky.”
“Let’s do that again please lads,” he said in the post.