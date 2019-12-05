The mercury drops: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 7:52AM CST
SASKATOON – It’s a typical December day, as the forecast is back to expected temperatures.
Morning wind chills have pushed into the minus twenties, but we will see temperatures hover at the seasonal average Thursday afternoon.
The sun will come out later in the afternoon, with cloud cover rolling back in this evening. Tonight will be warmer as those clouds insulate our region.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -7 C
Evening: -9 C
Friday – AM Clouds / PM Sun
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: -6 C
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -7 C