SASKATOON - Police say a Saturday of multiple violent crimes, including the city’s 13th homicide of the year, is part of a trend.

Alyson Edwards, a spokesperson for police, said in recent years officers have been called to more severe crimes.

“The level of violence has increased,” Edwards told reporters on Monday morning.

“So where we used to attend a stabbing, we now attend a shooting. Where we used to attend a beating, we now go to a stabbing, so it’s just incrementally increased.”

Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a 31-year-old injured man at a home in the 100 block of Howell Avenue. He was taken to hospital, but died shortly after – becoming the city’s latest homicide. He has been identified as Kevin Nataucappo. Four men have been charged with manslaughter in his death.

At 1:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman, inside a vehicle, was shot in broad day light. It happened outside an apartment on 5th Avenue North. Police say she is recovering in hospital, speaking with investigators to find the suspect. A nearby resident, who witnessed the shooting, told CTV News four-to-six shots were fired.

“To have that happen right here, so close to home, it’s pretty scary. When someone’s firing shots into a vehicle, they obviously have no regard for anything – let alone bystanders,” he said.

Hours later, at around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured man. A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Blood splatter could be seen on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of 20th Street West where the assault happened. A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated assault.

At 8:25 p.m., police received a 911 hang up call. Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of 17th Street West, to find a man in the yard. The man came at officers with a knife, resulting in police deploying a Taser.

Despite the violent weekend, Edwards said the public shouldn’t be afraid.

“Very, very rarely does it involve a member of the public who is an innocent bystander. We understand that does happen, but we want people to be aware and not afraid,” Edwards said.