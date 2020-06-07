SASKATOON -- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar is closing its 8th Street location and opened a new location in Brighton earlier this spring, according to a Facebook post made by the company on Friday.

“Thank you for celebrating with us over the years - it’s been unforgettable,” the post said.

The post, which has now gained over 200 shares, said the Keg will be reopening its brand new Brighton location to the public on June 8, saying it looks forward to making new memories with its customers there.

The Brighton location is reopening under phase three of the province’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, and will have a number of safety measures in place.

This includes operating at reduced capacity to respect physical distancing regulations, operating on a reservation-only basis, accepting limited party sizes, and ensuring staff stay home if they feel unwell and are sent home if they show any symptoms.