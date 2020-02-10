Temps stay above the seasonal average: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 6:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s another fine February day, with mild temperatures across most of Saskatchewan.
Clouds will clear into the afternoon, bringing some periods of sunshine. Overnight, a system emerges from the west, bringing the risk of snow Tuesday, with bitter cold behind the flurries.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -6 C
Evening: -7 C
Tuesday – Light Snow
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: -2 C
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -27 C
Afternoon High: -24 C