SASKATOON -- It’s another fine February day, with mild temperatures across most of Saskatchewan.

Clouds will clear into the afternoon, bringing some periods of sunshine. Overnight, a system emerges from the west, bringing the risk of snow Tuesday, with bitter cold behind the flurries.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -6 C

Evening: -7 C

Tuesday – Light Snow

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -2 C

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -27 C

Afternoon High: -24 C