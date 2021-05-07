SASKATOON -- A 17-year-old boy faces charges after driving a stolen vehicle 168 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone in Saskatoon.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers tried to stop a speeding southbound Honda Pilot on McOrmond Drive and Stensrud Road, police said in a news release.

The vehicle was observed travelling at 115 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone and refused to stop, police say.

Police say they observed it reaching speeds of 168km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on Brighton Boulevard before entering onto Taube Avenue and continuing to drive off-road through a field.

The air support unit found the vehicle abandoned it in the 200 block of Stilling Union.

A canine unit found the driver hiding in a yard. He was transported to hospital for treatment of dog bites.

The vehicle was later found to have been stolen.

Saskatoon police said on Twitter that overnight officers stopped three vehicles in the McOrmond Drive 60 km/h zone for speeds ranging from 110 to 148 km/h.

One was a stolen car operated by a learner, they said.

Traffic fines ranged from $948 to $1256 and impoundment.