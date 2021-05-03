SASKATOON -- Martensville RCMP say they recovered a stolen motorhome early Monday morning.

According to a news release, RCMP were alerted to a break and enter in progress north of Asquith.

RCMP, along with the Saskatoon Police Service air support unit and Corman Park police, were able to track down two vehicles that were allegedly involved and two people were taken into custody.

A stolen motorhome was also recovered and returned to the owner, RCMP say.

Charges are expected to be laid and court appearances are planned for Tuesday morning,.