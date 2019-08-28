

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is determined to have class size limits outlined in its upcoming collective agreement.

James Winkel, a spokesperson for the STF, said teachers are getting frustrated with the number of students in their classroom.

The STF is also voicing concerns about classroom costs. Teachers are pushing the provincial government to fill a funding gap that the STF claims parents are currently paying.

“Art materials, sports equipment, photocopying fees – you name it, parents are being asked to offset the cost for basic education. The classroom is being shortchanged and parents are being asked to close this funding gap,” STF President Patrick Maze wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Teachers’ negotiations with the government were supposed to happen in August, but they have been pushed back.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation said it was informed by the province about a scheduling conflict with the August dates, and is now scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

Bargaining is expected to wrap up Nov. 25 in Saskatoon.