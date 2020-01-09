SASKATOON -- Taste of Saskatchewan will go ahead in Kiwanis Memorial Park this summer from July 14-19, SaskTel Centre says.

Concerns arose about the event when it wasn’t included in the SaskTel Centre budget - and during budget deliberations in November, councillors heard the future location was in question.

On Thursday, SaskTel Centre said in a news release that Taste of Saskatchewan will continue.

“We are exceptionally proud of the popularity of the festival, and we look forward to working with our restaurant, entertainment and corporate partners to build on a successful, uniquely Saskatoon event experience,” CEO Will Lofdahl said in the release.

Sasktel Centre says details on featured restaurants and performers will be available in the spring.