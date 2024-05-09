Saskatoon weather: Sunny skies and warmth return to the city

After a healthy stretch of wet weather, sunshine and warmer temperatures are finally headed for Saskatoon.

According to Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Thursday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and a low of 6 C. Northerly winds of 30 kilometres will add a bit of a chill.

The sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week, with highs reaching 25 C during day on Friday and down to 15 C overnight.

The weekend looks a little warmer still, with Saturday's high forecast at 25 C and Sunday's high forecast at 18 C.

