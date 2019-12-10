SWAT team called to Prince Albert home
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:30PM CST
SASKATOON -- The SWAT and crisis negotiator teams were dispatched to a gun call at a home in the 300 block of Ninth Street East on Monday night, police say.
Officers had encountered a suspect with a firearm and contained the home, and one suspect exited and was taken into custody according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.
After about an hour, three women and a second man exited the home and surrendered to police.
During a search of the home, police located a sawed-off rifle and an imitation firearm, police say.
Two men, aged 19 and 25 are facing several firearms-related charges.