SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police say a man was seriously assaulted for trying to stop a theft

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault that occurred on April 24 near a gas station in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.

    Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area where a group of five people stole a fire extinguisher from a business and sprayed people, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    A 42-year-old man who tried to intervene was assaulted. He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

    “The suspects left the scene prior to police arrival. They were last seen heading northbound on Confederation Drive near Laurier Drive, and have not been identified,” police said.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients

    Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News