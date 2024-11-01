Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seize contraband worth over $107,000

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says its staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary have seized a significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items from the Prince Albert-based facility.

“In October 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary,” CSC said in a news release on Friday.

According to CSC, the items seized included methamphetamine, cannabis concentrate, and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $107,845.

Police have been notified and the Saskatchewan penitentiary is investigating, according to the release.

The CSC says its staff use ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions,” CSC said.

The CSC says it has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.