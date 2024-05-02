SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two rural Sask. men face charges after drugs and fake pistol seized in traffic stop

    (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP) (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)
    Two Pelican Lake First Nation men, 30 and 40, are facing multiple charges after the Saskatchewan RCMP seized drugs and guns in a traffic stop.

    Officers pulled over a vehicle in Leoville — a village in the rural municipality of Spiritwood — on Tuesday afternoon, where they learned the driver of the vehicle was wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court, RCMP said in a news release.

    “During subsequent investigation, officers located and seized approximately 43 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine, bear spray, brass knuckles, an imitation pistol, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a sum of cash in the vehicle,” RCMP said.

    (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

    The two suspects, identified as 30-year-old Mathew Whitstone and 40-year-old Byron Peekeekoot, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

    RCMP said Mathew Whitstone was also arrested on warrant and charged with failure to comply with release order conditions.

    Byron Peekeekoot was charged with one count of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

    They are scheduled to appear in Spiritwood court on June 25. Spiritwood is located about 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

