SASKATOON -- A man allegedly carrying a gun tried to ditch police by heading inside a Saskatoon mall Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., an off-duty officer spotted a man who had warrants for his arrest in the 2900 block of Eighth Street East, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The man was approached by a responding officer in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Eighth Street East, where Centre Mall is located.

The man allegedly brandished a gun and fled into the mall.

He was seen leaving through a different set of doors and subsequently fled through several nearby residential yards, SPS said.

An SPS canine unit found the man in the 200 block of Leland Court, according to police.

During the arrest, the suspect spit in the face of a police officer, who also came away from the incident with a minor hand injury, SPS said.

The suspect was arrested on warrants. The gun the man was allegedly carrying has not yet been found, according to police.