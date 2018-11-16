Five Saskatoon High Schools are involved in a program to provide an outlet for students’ life experiences such as health and relationship issues - and potentially save lives.

"I think that a lot of students come in and aren't sure what to expect, but when they leave you see great peer relationships, more empowered, and they become leaders in the community," organizer Dawn Kellington said.

Some students are sharing their experiences in a book called "Day By Day." It features everything from stories to poems to artwork.

Rebecca Storey contributed some of her photography, which she says helps her cope with anxiety.

"I've had a few friends that have dealt with thoughts of suicide that really turned to Survivor 101. One friend dealt with bad addictions and she's clean now, getting the connections we need."

The program has quickly developed an admirer, Saskatchewan Children's Advocate Cory O'Soup, who knows all to well the struggles young people face.

"I believe we're in the middle of a mental health crisis. I beleive that mental health and suicide among our young people is the number one issue we're facing here in Saskatchewan."

According to the provincial coroner's office, 42 youth between age 12 and 18 killed themselves between 2015 and 2017. Young Indigenous boys are nine times more likely to commit suicide than non-Indigenous boys, O'Soup said.

"The issue of cyber bullying, you can't turn it off. There really is no safe place anymore. It used to be that you could go to a classroom with a teacher or go home and now it's not there anymore."

Storey said just having a safe place to talk about challenges has been life-changing, and she hopes more students have the chance to take part if they need it.

"It helps to be able to talk about things, almost being forced to talk about it with people who understand, and make it easier to talk about it with people who don't understand."