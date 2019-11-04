SASKATOON -- After a student's death over the weekend, support is being offered for students at Holy Cross High School.

Gilbert Kagabo, 17, died on Saturday. The Saskatoon police major crimes unit is investigating his death.

Around noon on Saturday, police responded to a call about a teenage boy in distress in the 2300 block of Arlington Ave. at a business.

Efforts to save the boy's life were unsuccessful, according to police.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, which did not name Kagabo, Holy Cross High School principal Lisa Hodson said supports will be available to students for as long as they are needed.

"As hard as it is to wait for answeres in a situation like this, I ask we all let police conduct their investigation and patiently wait for the answers to the many questions we all have," Hodson said.