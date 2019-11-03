SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a teenage boy died on Saturday.

Police say officers responded a business in the 2300 block of Arlington Ave. around noon, where there was a teenage boy in distress.

Police, Fire, and medical services all responded and attempted to save the teen’s life but were unsuccessful.

Saskatoon Police Service Major Crimes and Identification services are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in Major crimes, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.