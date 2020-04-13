SASKATOON -- Sunwing Airlines will be donating 46,000 meals to food programs across Canada with over 2,000 coming to Saskatoon.

This donation is part of a new national partnership with Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue charity.

"Working with an incredible organization like Second Harvest gives us the opportunity to continue to help Canadians even as our operations are temporarily suspended,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group, in a release.

The move comes after Sunwing suspended all of its flights in response to the spread of COVID-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions.

The partnership will allow Sunwing to redirect all unused in-flight meals including smoked meat sandwiches, pizza, sausage rolls and breakfast sandwiches to Canadians in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatoon will receive 2,256 of the meals.

This initial donation is comprised of meals that remained after Sunwing flew over 400 repatriation flights to 45 destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Florida to bring home over 60,000 Canadians, the airline said.

“During this crisis in particular, when so many people are at risk of going hungry, we can’t afford to let food go to waste,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said in the release.

Sunwing will also be making donations to food programs in Regina along with 15 other communities across the country.