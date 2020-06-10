Advertisement
Sunshine to start, with clouds pushing in later on: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 6:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- Scattered showers are expected north of Saskatoon, but we should stay dry in the Bridge City.
Moderate winds and average temperatures take us through Wednesday evening, and those should continue through the rest of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 22
Evening: 21
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 25