SASKATOON -- Scattered showers are expected north of Saskatoon, but we should stay dry in the Bridge City.

Moderate winds and average temperatures take us through Wednesday evening, and those should continue through the rest of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 22

Evening: 21

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 25