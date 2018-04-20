

CTV Saskatoon





The occupants of a home on the La Ronge Indian Band were injured after a stolen truck crashed into the house early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m.

Police say the truck had been stolen from Air Ronge.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.