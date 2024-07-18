'Stay out of the sun': Prolonged heat wave hits Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Saskatoon, as a prolonged period of extreme heat is returning to parts of Saskatchewan.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 32 C and above, and overnight lows near 16 C over the next several days.

According to Environment Canada, the heat warnings will likely be expanded eastward over the coming days.

People are asked to stay out of the sun during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you need to be outside, Environment Canada says to make sure to wear appropriate sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and light, loose-fitting cotton clothes.

With the increased risk of heat-related illnesses over the next few weeks, the City of Saskatoon activated the second level of its extreme heat emergency response plan on Thursday morning.

The city’s emergency response plan will be in place until next Tuesday. It provides residents with access to cooling locations, outreach services, wellness checks, and water distribution during extreme heat.

Individuals and families experiencing distress from the heat can visit any of the designated cool-down locations throughout the city.

The city says extreme heat can cause serious negative health impacts ranging from dehydration and heat exhaustion to heat stroke and potentially death.

Environment Canada warns the health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Environment Canada urges people to call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms, and precautions associated with heat.