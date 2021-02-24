SASKATOON -- The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is asserting that resource exploration permits from the Government of Saskatchewan have no authority on First Nations' lands.

This comes after a Toronto-based uranium resource exploration company was found twice on the Birch Narrows Dene Nation without the consent of their band council.

“Resource developers must understand that provincial permits don’t give them the green light to run roughshod over our inherent and treaty rights,” said Birch Narrows Dene Nation Chief Jonathan Sylvestre.

The FSIN says they want meaningful and proper consultation prior to any resource development or extraction on treaty and traditional lands.

“Saskatchewan has no authority to authorize permits without engaging with the Nation, and without providing the Nation the opportunity to provide input. Stay off our lands unless given consent by the First Nation,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

Birch Narrows Dene Nation issued a cease and desist order to halt surface exploration survey work on their land. Band members erected a blockade to prevent exploration workers on their land. It has since been taken down and band members are now patrolling the area.

“The province needs to provide the already underfunded First Nations with the financial resources to be able to participate at the table in a meaningful way” said Meadow Lake Tribal Council Tribal Chief Richard Ben. “Otherwise, many First Nations will be left out of the process. We can’t undertake studies at our own expense in order to be consulted on resource development within our territory.”

In a press release issued Feb. 22, Baselode Energy Corporation announced that it has paused on-site work, “To continue further consultations with local communities.”

CTV News spoke with the CEO of Baselode Energy Corporation James Sykes said he is currently working with the provincial government to mitigate the matter and he had no further comment.

Baseload say they have Crown Land Work Authorization and Temporary Work Camp permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to conduct ground gravity geophysical surveys on the Shadow Uranium Property that includes Birch Narrows First Nation.

The proposed mineral exploration is on unoccupied, public Crown land approximately 50 km northeast of the community.

In a statement the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment says the permits issued to Baselode are valid and the blocking of public lands is illegal.

The ministry approved phase one of the exploration project to occur by snowmobile or on foot.

The province says Baselode company officials met with the community on two separate occasions, Jan. 20 and Feb. 9 prior to moving workers into the area.

Birch Narrows Dene Nation, located about 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. Athabascan Basin is the world’s richest known uranium deposit.

Baselode currently controls surface exploration rights to 71,821 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.