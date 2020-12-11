SASKATOON -- The Naicam Primary Health Care Clinic has temporarily closed because of a staffing issue, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

A news release said it’s unclear how long the clinic will be closed.

If you’re in an emergency, call 911 or visit the emergency department in Melfort, said the release. If you have a non-emergency health question, call HealthLine 811.

Naicam is located about 148 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.