Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.

Highway 165 between Highways 2 and 914, including Pinehouse Lake, Candle Lake Provincial Park, Narrow Hills Provincial Park, Montreal Lake, Molanosa and Prince Albert National Park are included in the alert issued Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, a plume of smoke from a forest fire northeast of La Ronge has moved over the community of La Ronge and surrounding areas and is expected to continue to move westwards throughout the evening.

It said smoky conditions will continue through the night.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritations, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma are especially at risk.

Environment Canada is advising people to stay inside if they have breathing difficulties and find an indoor place that is cool and ventilated.

Sask Parks has put fire restrictions in place for some areas up north due to extreme fire hazards.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Sask Parks said all open fires are prohibited in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park, Missinipe Recreation Site, Devil Lake Recreation Site and Mackay Lake Recreation Site.

Sask Parks said CSA approved self-contained portable gas heating devises and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes are permitted for cooking and heating purposes.