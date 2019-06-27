The Sonnabend Collection is coming to the Remai Modern Art Gallery and will be the gallery’s largest exhibit to date.

The collection features more than 100 pieces by 68 artists including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons and Candida Hofer.

The curator for the gallery, Rose Bouthillier, said the Remai Modern was built to host exhibits as large as this one, and she is excited to bring in their first feature of this scale.

“This exhibition is really a combination of the vision for the museum and it’s ability to bring in these international shows,” Bouthillier said. “There’s never been an exhibition like this in Saskatoon before.”

Bouthillier said the exhibit is displayed with great detail and tells a story of modern and contemporary art across America and Europe.

The collection will be at the Remai Modern from Oct. 5, 2019 to March 22, 2020.