SASKATOON -- Morning showers soak Saskatoon, though we may not see as much as other regions.

With the shift in weather patterns, we can also expect to see significant wind activity. Speaking of wind, the West Central and Southern parts of the province have wind warnings in effect.

Temperatures stay around the seasonal mark for the rest of the week, with warmer air building back into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –AM Showers

High: 21 C

Evening: 20 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 23 C

Friday –PM Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 23 C