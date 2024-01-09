SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Snowstorm blankets Saskatoon with 15 centimetres

    Saskatoon saw the arrival of a blustery winter storm system moving through the province.

    After a winter with little snowfall, 15 centimetres fell overnight, according to the city.

    City crews and contractors worked through the night, plowing and grading lanes on Circle Drive, other major expressways and major arterial roads, a news release said.

    The city said crews will focus on priority double-lane streets after the snowfall ends and then move into neighbourhood streets.

    According to the city 27 graders, 19 sanders and six sidewalk plows were involved in the effort as of Wednesday morning.

    On Tuesday, the city, along with much of central Saskatchewan, was under a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada. with ten to 15 cm of accumulation expected over a 24-hour period. The warning had been lifed by Wednesday morning.

    The agency forcasted heavy snowfall tracking eastwards from the Alberta border, with gusty winds and blowing snow.

    The snow was still flying Wednesday with Highway Hotline was reporting reduced visibility on highways surrounding Saskatoon.

    --This is a developing story. More details to come.

