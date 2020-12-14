SASKATOON -- Thanks to a ridge of high pressure air the Saskatoon area is seeing its most bone-chilling temperatures so far this season.

"We’re going to have another cold night with those wind chills falling below that -30 C mark so people may want to keep that in mind if they’re out and about because the wind chills are dangerous and that means your skin can freeze quickly," Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News.

The city has been seeing above the seasonal averages of highs of -8 C and lows of -17 C according to Lang.

“We’ve been kind of spoiled and we’ve forgotten what December actually feels like. This cold blast is more what we normally get.”

Lang says the Arctic conditions are expected to last most of the week, barring a brief reprieve on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach -9 C, according to Environment Canada.

However, there is some good news: the cold snap isn't expected to last.

While Lang admits meteorologists don’t like to make promises, she can say that the snow will be around for Christmas in the Saskatoon area.

“Christmas Eve is looking on the mild side and we might even get some new snow."

Lang does predict the season's coldest temperatures are still ahead during the period she calls the "dead of winter," at the end of January.