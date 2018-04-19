Saskatoon’s sign of spring has arrived.

The first pelican landed between the CPR Bridge and the weir on Wednesday at 1:54 p.m., according to the Meewasin Valley Authority.

The birds, once on the endangered species list, have been spotted on the South Saskatchewan River since the late 1970s.

Pelican spotting is also part of an annual contest in which people guess the bird’s arrival.

The winner of the 23rd Pelican Watch Contest is set to be announced at a later date, the Meewasin Valley Authority stated in a news release.

Last year, the first pelican was seen on April 2 at 6:25 p.m.