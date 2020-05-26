Showers slide in as the rains roll across the Prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures have cooled and will remain just shy of the seasonal average for the rest of the work week, but are expected to bounce back significantly in time for the weekend.
In addition to showers, we can expect to see moderate winds, gusting from 25-40 km/h at times.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Showers
High: 18 C
Evening: 17 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 8 C
Afternoon High: 17 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 5 C
Afternoon High: 17 C