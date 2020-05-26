SASKATOON -- Temperatures have cooled and will remain just shy of the seasonal average for the rest of the work week, but are expected to bounce back significantly in time for the weekend.

In addition to showers, we can expect to see moderate winds, gusting from 25-40 km/h at times.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Showers

High: 18 C

Evening: 17 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 8 C

Afternoon High: 17 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 5 C

Afternoon High: 17 C