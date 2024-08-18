Show and Shine draws record crowd to Saskatoon

The annual Show and Shine Festival returned to Saskatoon this weekend, attracting an estimated 60,000 visitors and turning the city's downtown into a car lover's paradise.

Western Canada's largest car show did not disappoint, as cars of all types, from antique classics to modern novelties, lined the streets, complemented by more than 50 food stands and a variety of streetside activities.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

Mark Shack Loshack, the event's spokesperson, reminisced about the festival's humble beginnings.

"Funny thing is, it started off on Eighth Street back in 1982. There were maybe about ten cars, just some guys cruising with their hot cars up and down the street. The next year, more cars showed up. Then more the year after that. It's culminated into the biggest car show in Western Canada," said Loshack.

(Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)

This year, car clubs from all over Saskatoon and Saskatchewan were well-represented.

"It's hard to imagine that there are this many cars hiding in garages through winter, where do these guys come from. It's all the guys and girls who are putting together these incredible vehicles," Loshack added.

This year the festival was the largest it's ever been. Continuing the festival's tradition of growth from its modest origins. As the years go by, organizers expect the event to only get bigger.