Three arrested in Saskatoon following mailbox and identity thefts

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of mailbox thefts, fraud, and identity thefts in Saskatoon.

They were arrested on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Russel Road following an investigation.

Police say, a 31-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of identity theft, two counts of identity fraud, and possession of stolen property.

A 41-year-old Saskatoon man is also charged with fraud over $5,000 and another man, 32, from Ile-à-la-Crosse, was charged with obstruction, possession of a weapon, and concealing a weapon.

The Saskatoon police economic crime section continues to investigate.