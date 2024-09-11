SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Three arrested in Saskatoon following mailbox and identity thefts

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Share

    Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of mailbox thefts, fraud, and identity thefts in Saskatoon.

    They were arrested on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Russel Road following an investigation.

    Police say, a 31-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of identity theft, two counts of identity fraud, and possession of stolen property.

    A 41-year-old Saskatoon man is also charged with fraud over $5,000 and another man, 32, from Ile-à-la-Crosse, was charged with obstruction, possession of a weapon, and concealing a weapon.

    The Saskatoon police economic crime section continues to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News