'We do it well': How Elections Saskatchewan preps for voting

Saskatchewan is entering election season, with voters soon heading to the polls to determine the province’s future.

Behind the scenes, the men and women who manage the election process play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth democratic process.

On Wednesday, election clerks from ridings across the province were learning how to effectively manage polling stations.

Michael Boda, Chief Electoral Officer with Elections Saskatchewan emphasized the importance of their work.

"The voters select our leaders, so it's very important that we go through this process, we do it well, and that we follow our values," said Boda.

These values are instilled in the new employees, who will then pass them on to poll workers on election day. Boda reinforced the commitment to serving voters and ensuring the process runs smoothly.

"All of our workers are focused on serving them and helping them get through the voting process, and we're dedicated to the work we do in democracy," said Boda.

Elections Saskatchewan will require thousands of people to support the election process, particularly in rural areas, and stresses the need for volunteers during the season.

Rose Lecuyer, a returning election officer working in a rural riding that stretches to the town of Hudson Bay, faces challenges when there are not enough volunteers, and backups to fill those positions. Closing a polling station is not an option. She described the pressure involved in ensuring polls open on time.

"In Tisdale, they can get to Hudson Bay in an hour and twenty minutes. That is our biggest challenge, and our biggest worry is that that poll has to open," said Lecuyer.

As Elections Saskatchewan gears up for this election, the preparation for the next one is already on the horizon.