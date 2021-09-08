SASKATOON -- Blood matching Sheree Fertuck’s DNA was found in her estranged husband’s truck bed, according to a forensic identification specialist.

RCMP Sgt. Ryan Clunie took the stand in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fertuck pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection to Sheree’s disappearance on Dec. 7, 2015.

Sheree was last seen leaving her family farm to go haul gravel near Kenaston, Sask. The 51-year-old’s body has never been found.

The Crown believes Fertuck shot Sheree at a gravel pit, used a front loader to place her in his truck bed and left her body at a nearby field.

Shell casings from a .22 rifle were found at the gravel pit, according to Crown evidence.

Shortly after Sheree was deemed a missing person, the Crown said Fertuck was seen on surveillance footage at a car wash, cleaning his white truck.

Clunie testified he examined Fertuck’s truck and found “positive blood reactions” on the accused’s truck bed.

The forensic identification specialist noted there was a small speck of blood on the tailgate.

The image of the blood stain was projected on screens in the courtroom.

DNA was taken from Sheree’s razor and investigators found it matched the blood dot on Fertuck’s tailgate, Clunie told court.

Fertuck was part of an undercover police tactic called a Mr. Big sting, where officers pose as criminals to try to elicit a confession from the target.

Fertuck told undercover cops that his wife was missing and laughed, “I don’t get caught."

The operation is controversial and illegal in many countries, including the United States. Some lawyers argue suspects are manipulated into making false confessions.

It will be up to Justice Richard Danyliuk to decide whether the Mr. Big sting confession is admissible evidence.

