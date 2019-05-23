

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to a fence on fire in the 400 block of Avenue T South.

Several 9-11 calls reported multiple shed-like storage structures on fire at that location, the fire department said in a news release.

Fire crews found multiple sheds and trees on fire with heavy smoke exiting the yards of 454 and 452 Ave. T S.

Fire crews, with support from the Saskatoon Police Service, began evacuating the affected properties and securing the area.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.