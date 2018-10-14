

CTV Saskatoon





A small shed fire at 214 Mowatt Crescent Sunday morning resulted in $8,000 in damages.

When the Saskatoon Fire Department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly contained and controlled the fire.

The siding on the garage next door was damaged from radiant heat.

A fire investigator was on scene, and it was determined the fire was caused by a flammable device. There was $8,000 in damage to the shed, the fence and the neighbour’s garage.

No one was injured in the incident.