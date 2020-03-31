The cousin of a victim of a triple homicide in Prince Albert has started a fundraiser to support the family.

”I just want to help the family. I don’t know what happened. I’m not the judge,” said Sherry McLennan.

Her cousin, Sandra Henry, her partner Denis Carrier and their seven year-old grandson Bentlee died in the incident on Sunday.

Another child, Kendrah, five, was seriously hurt and airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. She is in stable condition after three surgeries, according to McLennan.

Police said Tuesday they have a man in custody.

Henry and Carrier leave behind three adult sons, McLennan said. Money raised will go toward the funeral cost, expenses and to help Kendrah’s family.

“My cousin never lived a high life and worked at the Co-op,” said McLennan. “She was always out in the public working. She always made people feel comfortable and happy and was always so friendly.”

Police found the victims shortly after being dispatched to a home in the 300 block of McArthur Drive just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a tragedy that’s unimaginable for the community, our staff, and the family of the loved ones who are now deceased,” said Prince Albert Police Chief Jon Bergen.

The criminal investigation division and the forensic identification team are involved in the investigation.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random incident and do not believe there is a risk to public safety.